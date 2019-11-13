|
Levato, Jr. Ralph D. Beloved husband of Peggy nee Cox; loving father of Rick (Cathy) and Tony (Maria); cherished papa of Amy, Michael, Natalie, Dominic and Taya; devoted son of the late Mary and Ralph Levato, Sr.; dear brother of Joseph "Jimbo" (Joyce), Phil, John (Sue), late Carmen (Peggy), late Santo (Betty) and the late Gina Levato; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Dalcamo Funeral Home, 470 W. 26th Street. Funeral Friday, 9:45 a.m. from the Funeral Home to St. Jerome Croatian Catholic Church for Mass, 10:30 a.m. Cremation Private. Funeral Info 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 13, 2019