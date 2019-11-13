Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 842-8681
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:45 AM
Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Jerome Croatian Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Levato
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph D. Levato Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph D. Levato Jr. Obituary
Levato, Jr. Ralph D. Beloved husband of Peggy nee Cox; loving father of Rick (Cathy) and Tony (Maria); cherished papa of Amy, Michael, Natalie, Dominic and Taya; devoted son of the late Mary and Ralph Levato, Sr.; dear brother of Joseph "Jimbo" (Joyce), Phil, John (Sue), late Carmen (Peggy), late Santo (Betty) and the late Gina Levato; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Dalcamo Funeral Home, 470 W. 26th Street. Funeral Friday, 9:45 a.m. from the Funeral Home to St. Jerome Croatian Catholic Church for Mass, 10:30 a.m. Cremation Private. Funeral Info 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -