Gowda, Dr. Raja Dr. Raga Gowda passed away on August 14, 2019 in Dublin, California. He came to the United States in 1966 with a medical degree from Mysore Medical College in India. He completed his training on the East Coast in Internal Medicine and Cardiology. Dr. Gowda served the south suburban community for 31 years as a cardiologist at St. James Hospital in Chicago Heights until his retirement in 2004. He was loved for his never ending kindness and generosity. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Rathna; son, Vinay; daughters, Vani and Vinodini; granddaughters, Anya, Sahana, and Priyanka; son-in-law, Manu and daughter-in-law, Marlana.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 8, 2019