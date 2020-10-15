1/
Rafaela Velez
Velez , Rafaela

Rafaela Velez; beloved wife of Jose; adored mother of Nancy, Abigail, and Veronica; caring grandmother of Vanessa, Natalie, Kayla, and Viviana; avid member of the Moody Bible Institute. Visitation Friday 4-8 PM at Gibbons Family Funeral Home, 5917 W. Irving Park Road (1/2 Block East of Austin).*Due to Covid-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing are required and space is limited to 50 people at a time.* Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Parkinson's Foundation. For info, www.GFFH.com or 773-777-3944

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 15, 2020.
