Forgash, Rae Rae Forgash nee Borinstein, age 87. Beloved wife of the late Robert S. Forgash. Loving mother Jeffrey (Julia) Forgash and Bruce L. Forgash. Proud grandmother of Amanda and Rachel Forgash. Dear sister of Gilbert Borinstein, the late Abbie (Ruth) Borinstein, the late Joseph Borinstein, the late Bea (the late Irv) Karmel and the late Norman (the late Antoinette) Borinstein. Graveside service Thursday 10AM at Rose Hill Cemetery, 1616 South Miami St., South Bend, IN 46613. Memorials in her memory to the Beth Emet Soup Kitchen Fund, 1224 Dempster Street, Evanston, IL 60202, https://bethemet.org/social-justice/soup-kitchen.html would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 27, 2019