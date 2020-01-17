Home

Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
(708) 361-4235
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
Prayer Service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
Service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church
Palos Heights
Rae Daneen Rak


1935 - 2020
Rae Daneen Rak Obituary
Rak, Rae Daneen Age 84, passed peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020, while visiting family in Houston, TX. She was born October 27, 1935, in Chicago, IL, where she lived for most of her long life. Beloved wife to Walter for 38 years before his passing in 1993. Loving mother of Terra Lea, Lori, Lawrence; and mother-in-law to George, Victoria and Wayne. Cherished grandmother of Christopher, Kristin, Sean, Elizabeth, Michael, Amanda, Peter, Jessica, Alexandra, Matt, Gus, Aileen, Nick, Alyssa, Matt, Amber, Jacob and Allie. Adoring great-grandmother of Blake, Lauren, Rachel, Liam, Reegan, Dalis, Hazel, Oliver and Levi. Dear sister-in-law to Frances and brother-in-law Frank. Kind aunt of the late Michele and Melissa; and great-aunt to Brittany and Giada. Visitation Sunday, January 19, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Family and friends will gather from 9:00 a.m. until time of chapel prayers 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020, at theKERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Palos Heights, Service 10:30 a.m. Interment Mount Vernon Memorial Estates in Lemont. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to the . www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 17, 2020
