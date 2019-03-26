Home

Woodlawn Funeral Home
7750 West Cermak Road
Forest Park, IL 60130
(708) 442-8500
Rachel Tinoco
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
7750 West Cermak Road
Forest Park, IL 60130
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
7750 West Cermak Road
Forest Park, IL 60130
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Leonard Church
Rachel Tinoco Obituary
Tinoco, Rachel R. (nee Araiza) Age 75, March 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Peter H.; loving mother of Peter Jr., Guadalupe, Carmen, Robert, Joseph (Teresa) Tinoco, and Christie; cherished grandmother of Ashley (Damian) Hoffman, Brendan, Samantha, Alyssa; great-grandmother of Brooklyn; dear sister of Margaret, Manuel, Rudy, Anita, Michael, the late Jesse, Anastacia, Aurelia, and Petra; fond aunt of many. Funeral Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. from Woodlawn Funeral Home, 7750 W. Cermak Rd., Forest Park, to St. Leonard Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Cremation Private. Visitation Wednesday, March 27, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.woodlawnchicago.com for the Tinoco family. (708) 442-8500.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 26, 2019
