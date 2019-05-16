Home

Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Zion Travelers M.B. Church
14875 S. Wallace Ave
South Holland, IL
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Zion Travelers M.B. Church
14875 S. Wallace Ave
South Holland, IL
Interment
Monday, May 20, 2019
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
Elwood, IL
Sullivan, Plummer Born on January 28, 1929, in Greenville, South Carolina, went to be with the Lord on April 30, 2019, after a brief illness Plummer was a proud member and Deacon of Zion Travelers Missionary Baptist Church.Plummer was a very quiet, honorable, loving husband and father. He enjoyed sports. Plummer was very proud of his children's athletic endeavors, education, and career accomplishments. He leaves to mourn his loving wife of 63 years, Gladys; his seven loving and devoted children; ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; five godchildren; a brother;and many loving nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Zion Travelers M.B. Church, 14875 S. Wallace Ave., South Holland, IL. Service at 12:00 p.m., Pastor Alfred Smith, officiating. Interment Monday, May 20, 2019, at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd., 112 Richards St., Joliet, IL 60433. (815) 723-1283
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 16, 2019
