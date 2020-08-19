Moreno , Piedad
Piedad Moreno (nee Chavez), age 88, of South Deering, passed away August 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Valentine "Val." Loving mother of Laura (Mark) Weiss, Daniel (late Laura) Moreno, James (Adela), Andrew, Catherine (Jeff) LaPlante, Susan (Joseph) Zozzaro, Rudolph Moreno, late Richard and late David Moreno. Also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Xavier (late Shirley), Art (late Sylvia), Gilbert (late Paz), Rudy, late Genaro (late Carol) Chavez. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 3-8 p.m. Funeral Services Friday, August 21, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. from the Elmwood Chapel, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago to St. Kevin Church. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. 773-731-2749.wwwelmwoodchapel.com
