Wolff, Phyllis M. (nee Scott) Navy Veteran. Beloved wife of the late Arthur "Bud" Wolff; loving mother of Steven (Nancy), Scott (Deborah), Susan (Dragi) Joanovich, Shawn (Ken) Witulski, Sandra (Jim) Chevalier, and Spencer Wolff; devoted grandmother of Melissa, Travis, Ally, Bryan, Ashley, Stefanie, Stacey, Alana, Jana, Jeffrey, and James; cherished great-grandmother of 19; dearest sister of Janet (the late Peter) Schma and Ila Mae (the late Jack) Badger; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, July 29, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral service Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at Lawn Funeral Home, 179009 S. 94th Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60487 to Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery with Military Honors. Funeral info: (708) 532-3100.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 28, 2019