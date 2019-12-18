Home

POWERED BY

Services
Orland Funeral Home
9900 W 143RD ST
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 460-7500
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Orland Funeral Home
9900 W 143RD ST
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
8:30 AM
Orland Funeral Home
9900 W 143RD ST
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patricia Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Vittorio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Vittorio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Vittorio Obituary
Vittorio, Phyllis A. (nee De Salvo) Beloved wife of the late Frank M. "Vic" Vittorio; devoted mother of Vicki (William) Varco and Michael (Sherri) Vittorio; dear sister of Suzette (John) De Salvo-Heinz and the late Lena (James "Cookie") La Porte; loving grandma of Joe, Gina, Tony, Jennifer, Maria and Dwight; adored great-grandma of Giuliana, Ava, Gabriella, Anthony, and Alexander. Funeral Saturday 8:30 a.m. from Orland Funeral Home, 9900 W. 143rd St., Orland Park, IL. 60462 to St. Patricia Church. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3:00-9:00 p.m.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -