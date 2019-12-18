|
Vittorio, Phyllis A. (nee De Salvo) Beloved wife of the late Frank M. "Vic" Vittorio; devoted mother of Vicki (William) Varco and Michael (Sherri) Vittorio; dear sister of Suzette (John) De Salvo-Heinz and the late Lena (James "Cookie") La Porte; loving grandma of Joe, Gina, Tony, Jennifer, Maria and Dwight; adored great-grandma of Giuliana, Ava, Gabriella, Anthony, and Alexander. Funeral Saturday 8:30 a.m. from Orland Funeral Home, 9900 W. 143rd St., Orland Park, IL. 60462 to St. Patricia Church. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3:00-9:00 p.m.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 18, 2019