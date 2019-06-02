Home

Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
10415 S. Kedzie Avenue
Chicago, IL 60655
(773) 779-4411
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
10415 S. Kedzie Avenue
Chicago, IL 60655
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
9:15 AM
Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
10415 S. Kedzie Avenue
Chicago, IL 60655
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Donatus Church
Phyllis Tenuta Obituary
Tenuta, Phyllis Age 91, lifelong resident of Blue Island. Beloved daughter of the late Eugene and Mary; dear sister of Ed (the late Wallena) and the late Dominic (the late Beverly); fond aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Funeral Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 9:15 a.m., from Beverly Ridge Funeral Home, 10415 S. Kedzie Ave., to St. Donatus Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Monday, June 3, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (773) 779-4411.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 2, 2019
