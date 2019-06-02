|
|
Tenuta, Phyllis Age 91, lifelong resident of Blue Island. Beloved daughter of the late Eugene and Mary; dear sister of Ed (the late Wallena) and the late Dominic (the late Beverly); fond aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Funeral Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 9:15 a.m., from Beverly Ridge Funeral Home, 10415 S. Kedzie Ave., to St. Donatus Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Monday, June 3, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (773) 779-4411.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 2, 2019