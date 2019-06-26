|
|
Stopka, Phyllis V. (nee Prusinski) Age 79, passed away on June 24, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Phyllis was the beloved wife of the late John F.; loving mother of Jennifer L. Stopka and Vikki P. (Carmen) Galante; dearest daughter of the late Lottie and Edmund Prusinski; cherished grandmother of Zachary, Isaac, Megan and C.J. Galante; dear sister of the late John and Paul Prusinski; fond aunt of many. Phyllis worked for Associated Bank in Chicago for many years. Visitation Wednesday, June 26, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, at the funeral home, and will then proceed to St. Beatrice Church in Schiller Park for Mass at 10:00 a.m. The entombment will follow at Crucifixion Garden Mausoleum in St. Joseph Cemetery. For more information, go to www.cumberlandchapels.com, or call 708-456-8300.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 26, 2019