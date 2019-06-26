Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Beatrice Church
Schiller Park, IL
View Map
Resources
Phyllis Stopka Obituary
Stopka, Phyllis V. (nee Prusinski) Age 79, passed away on June 24, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Phyllis was the beloved wife of the late John F.; loving mother of Jennifer L. Stopka and Vikki P. (Carmen) Galante; dearest daughter of the late Lottie and Edmund Prusinski; cherished grandmother of Zachary, Isaac, Megan and C.J. Galante; dear sister of the late John and Paul Prusinski; fond aunt of many. Phyllis worked for Associated Bank in Chicago for many years. Visitation Wednesday, June 26, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, at the funeral home, and will then proceed to St. Beatrice Church in Schiller Park for Mass at 10:00 a.m. The entombment will follow at Crucifixion Garden Mausoleum in St. Joseph Cemetery. For more information, go to www.cumberlandchapels.com, or call 708-456-8300.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 26, 2019
