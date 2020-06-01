Phyllis Rackoff
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rackoff, Phyllis Phyllis Rackoff nee Ainisman, age 88. Beloved wife of 54 years to the late Melvin Rackoff. Loving mother of Roberta Radin (Yuda Drattler), Susan Rackoff Bedows (Stan Bedows), Neil (Chana) Rackoff, Paul (Laurie) Rackoff. Loving and proud Grandmother to Dannielle and Sara Radin; Brielle Collins, Avery, Andrew, and Mitchell Bedows; Yaacov Meir and Shaindel Reznitsky and family, Pinchos and Gila Beer and family, Tzvi Aryeh (OBM) and Chana Elisheva Rackoff and family, Yisroel Meir and Yehudis Rackoff and family; Gavin and Eleanor Rackoff. Joyful Great Grandmother to 15. Phyllis was born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She and Melvin lived for many years in Columbus, Ohio and retired in Chicago 20 years ago. Phyllis taught elementary and middle school in the Columbus Public School System. She was a past Hadassah Columbus Chapter President, she deeply loved Israel and frequently traveled there, she played golf, and she loved reading and continually learning. Her quick wit and sense of humor shined through in her later years. Phyllis especially loved and had much joy from her large family. Rabbi Michael Siegel and Hazzan Alberto Mizrahi will preside over the private graveside service at 2PM CT on Monday, June 1. To participate in the service via Zoom please contact Chicago Jewish Funerals. Shiva will be available by Zoom as well. More details will be forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, the family has kindly requested memorial donations be made to Hadassah Hospitals (hadassah.org) or Herzog Hospital in Israel (afherzoghospital.org). Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, http://www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved