Rackoff, Phyllis Phyllis Rackoff nee Ainisman, age 88. Beloved wife of 54 years to the late Melvin Rackoff. Loving mother of Roberta Radin (Yuda Drattler), Susan Rackoff Bedows (Stan Bedows), Neil (Chana) Rackoff, Paul (Laurie) Rackoff. Loving and proud Grandmother to Dannielle and Sara Radin; Brielle Collins, Avery, Andrew, and Mitchell Bedows; Yaacov Meir and Shaindel Reznitsky and family, Pinchos and Gila Beer and family, Tzvi Aryeh (OBM) and Chana Elisheva Rackoff and family, Yisroel Meir and Yehudis Rackoff and family; Gavin and Eleanor Rackoff. Joyful Great Grandmother to 15. Phyllis was born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She and Melvin lived for many years in Columbus, Ohio and retired in Chicago 20 years ago. Phyllis taught elementary and middle school in the Columbus Public School System. She was a past Hadassah Columbus Chapter President, she deeply loved Israel and frequently traveled there, she played golf, and she loved reading and continually learning. Her quick wit and sense of humor shined through in her later years. Phyllis especially loved and had much joy from her large family. Rabbi Michael Siegel and Hazzan Alberto Mizrahi will preside over the private graveside service at 2PM CT on Monday, June 1. To participate in the service via Zoom please contact Chicago Jewish Funerals. Shiva will be available by Zoom as well. More details will be forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, the family has kindly requested memorial donations be made to Hadassah Hospitals (hadassah.org) or Herzog Hospital in Israel (afherzoghospital.org). Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, http://www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 1, 2020.