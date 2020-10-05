1/
Phyllis R. Pogwizd
1925 - 2020
Pogwizd, Phyllis R.

Age 95, died of natural causes on Sunday, September 20, 2020 in Birmingham, Alabama. She was born on July 20, 1925 in Chicago, Illinois, one of twelve children to Mary Majoha and Lawrence Gaber. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward T. Pogwizd, her son Raymond C. Pogwizd, and her daughter-in-law Estelle Pogwizd. Phyllis is survived by her children Steven M. Pogwizd and James L. Pogwizd, 2 grandchildren (Leah E. Pogwizd and Michael E. Pogwizd), and numerous nieces and nephews. The cremation occurred on September 23, 2020 in Birmingham, and her ashes will be interred at Resurrection Cemetery in Chicago. Phyllis' long life was spent caring for others – especially her family. She left high school in 1940 to work at Boulevard Candy Company to support her family. In 1947, she married Edward Pogwizd and raised a family of three sons (who became a lawyer, a CPA, and a doctor). She also cared for her mother-in-law, Mary Pogwizd, and her neighbor and close friend Lottie Pietrowski. Phyllis was a parishioner of St. Ann's Church in Chicago, and served as their laundress for over 40 years. In 2015 she moved to Birmingham Alabama to live with her son Steven and his wife Cindy. Besides her family, Phyllis loved bingo, Polish food, and all things sweet. Her family sends thanks to the physicians and staff at Loyola University Chicago and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for outstanding medical care, and the workers at Home Instead for assistance in her last years. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service is in preparation.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 5, 2020.
