Phyllis Pauline Naccarato, nee Owen; of Hinsdale, IL, passed away July 24, 2020, with her loving family at her side. Beloved wife of Vince Naccarato; loving mother of Todd (Susan) and Clay (Lori) Naccarato; cherished grandmother of Nicole, Maria, Vincent, Nicholas, and Jillian Naccarato; preceded in death by her loving parents, Philip and Velma Owen. Phyllis grew up in Peoria, IL and was a graduate of Peoria High School. She graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University with majors in Sociology, Psychology and English literature, and was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. Phyllis spent her career in social work and touched the lives of many children. Aside from being the #1 fan for all of her grandchildren's sports she was an avid Chicago sports fan. Her dry humor and wit along with her grace and style will always be remembered by her family and friends.
