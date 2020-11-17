Dubin, Phyllis M.
Phyllis M. Dubin, nee Brodsky, 91, beloved high school sweetheart, best friend, and wife for 60 years of the late Norman Dubin; devoted and proud mother of Joel Dubin (Sara Guralnick); caring sister of Ronald Brodsky; loving daughter of the late Victor and Ethel Brodsky; dear friend of many. Phyllis was known for being extremely loving, supportive, strong, and dedicated to family. She was the typical "Jewish Mother." She was a great example, along with her beloved Norman, of someone who knew how to enjoy life and have fun. She loved restaurants, theater, art fairs, and many other events. Phyllis will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ORT, ortamerica.org
