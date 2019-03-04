Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
|
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
(847) 229-8822
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Am Shalom
840 Vernon Ave.
Glencoe, IL
View Map
Phyllis (Rosenberg) Kudan

Obituary Condolences

Kudan, Phyllis B Phyllis B. Kudan nee Rosenberg, age 85. Beloved wife of Rabbi Harold Kudan for 64 years. Loving mother of Rabbi David Kudan (Dr. Barbara Abrams), Mark Kudan, Jonathan Kudan and Jeremy Kudan. Proud grandmother of Ariel and Talia. Devoted aunt and cousin. She was a graduate of Skidmore College, Master's Degree from IIT, former director of the Young Men's Jewish Council Day Camp and active member of Hadassah. Phyllis was a kind, generous and loving person. Memorial service Tuesday 3PM at Am Shalom, 840 Vernon Ave., Glencoe, IL 60022. There was a private family interment. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Phyllis B. Kudan Memorial Fund at Am Shalom, www.amshalom.com. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 4, 2019
