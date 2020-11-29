1/
Phyllis H. Jaskot
Jaskot , Phyllis H.

Phyllis H. Jaskot nee Kelczewski; beloved wife of the late Clemence; loving mother of Charlotte Mueller, Clement (Ilene), Maria Jaskot-Inclan (Manuel), and Susan (Michael) Noto; cherished grandmother of Andrew, Regina, Samantha, Paul, Genevieve, and Elizabeth; great grandmother of Hailey, Cora, Cooper, and Natalie; also loving aunt and friend of many. Funeral Services & Interment have been held privately. In memory of Phyllis donations to thelamfoundation.org are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME. Info. 773-774-0366

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-0366
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
