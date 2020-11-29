Jaskot , Phyllis H.
Phyllis H. Jaskot nee Kelczewski; beloved wife of the late Clemence; loving mother of Charlotte Mueller, Clement (Ilene), Maria Jaskot-Inclan (Manuel), and Susan (Michael) Noto; cherished grandmother of Andrew, Regina, Samantha, Paul, Genevieve, and Elizabeth; great grandmother of Hailey, Cora, Cooper, and Natalie; also loving aunt and friend of many. Funeral Services & Interment have been held privately. In memory of Phyllis donations to thelamfoundation.org
are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME. Info. 773-774-0366
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com