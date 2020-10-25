Johnson, Phyllis Aileen
Phyllis Aileen Johnson, of Chicago, beloved wife of the late Dr. Ray C. Johnson; loving mother of the late Phyllis K. Johnson; dear cousin and friend of many. Following a successful career as the buyer of antique jewelry for Marshall Field & Company, she and her daughter, Phyllis opened and operated Johnson Antiques, Ltd. of Chicago. Interment 1:30 p.m. Thursday, October 29 in the Woodland Hill Cemetery, East Alton, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Unity Hospice & Palliative Care, 600 W. Cermak Rd., Chicago, IL 60616. Info: drechslerbrownwilliams.com
