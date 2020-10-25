1/
Phyllis Aileen Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johnson, Phyllis Aileen

Phyllis Aileen Johnson, of Chicago, beloved wife of the late Dr. Ray C. Johnson; loving mother of the late Phyllis K. Johnson; dear cousin and friend of many. Following a successful career as the buyer of antique jewelry for Marshall Field & Company, she and her daughter, Phyllis opened and operated Johnson Antiques, Ltd. of Chicago. Interment 1:30 p.m. Thursday, October 29 in the Woodland Hill Cemetery, East Alton, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Unity Hospice & Palliative Care, 600 W. Cermak Rd., Chicago, IL 60616. Info: drechslerbrownwilliams.com or 708-383-3191

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Interment
01:30 PM
Woodland Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
708-383-3191
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved