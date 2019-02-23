Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
(847) 229-8822
Service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Congregation B'nai Jehoshua Beth Elohim
1201 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL
View Map
Pink, Phillip J. 91. Beloved husband for 65 years of Audrey Pink nee Yanow. Loving father of Bari Pink, Kenneth (Cynthia) Pink, and David Pink. Proud Zadie of Jeffrey, Daniel, Matthew, Alyssa, Jenna and Tristan. Service Monday 10AM at Congregation B'nai Jehoshua Beth Elohim, 1201 Lake Cook Road, Deerfield, IL 60015. Interment Zion Gardens. Memorials in his memory to Cong. BJBE, www.bjbe.org where he and Audrey were founding members of Beth Elohim would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 23, 2019
