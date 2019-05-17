|
Fowler, Philip John Age 77, Marine Corp. Veteran, of Bridgeview, IL, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Dearly beloved husband of Donna M. Fowler (nee Marusarz); loving father of Phil (Michelle), Joe (Cynthia), and Jim Fowler; cherished "papa" of Aidan, Genevieve, Emma, Kira, and Ethan Fowler; dearest brother of Charles (Judy) Fowler; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; dear cousin to many. Preceded in death by Charles and Dorothy Fowler; and his sister, Nancy Mitchell (Fowler). Phil was a longtime coach with Bridgeview Boys Baseball. He was a truck driver for Britton Motor Service, Overnight Trucking, and Eestes Trucking. Phil was a longtime supporter of St. Jude Hockey Club for his sons and grandson, and a parishioner of St. Fabiian Church. Visitation Friday, May 17, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 7:40 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 State Rd., Burbank, IL 60459 to St. Fabian Church. Mass at 8:15 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Funeral info: (708) 636-2320.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 17, 2019