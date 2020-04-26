Cooper, Phillip Stanley April 16, 1946 April 2, 2020 On April 2, 2020 Phillip S. Cooper (the Coop) entered into the kingdom of God. The first child born to the union of Juanita M. (Ramey) and Edward (Eddie) R. Cooper. He attended St. Cecelia Grammar school, De La Salle High School (both in Chicago) and Tennessee State University, where he earned a B.S. in Physical Education. Phillip taught for the Chicago Board of Education until his retirement in 2006. He was a proud member of the Omega Si Pi Fraternity Inc. and the JUST US social club and was an active member of the Chicago social scene. Phillip was joined in marriage to Patricia Buford in 1986. Two daughters were born to that union. Alexandria, the youngest preceded him in death from SIDS. Ashley, his oldest and pride and joy, is the Location Coordinator for The Chicago Fire television program. An avid lover of jazz, and older brother to jazz trumpeter Ken Cooper, Phil's presence at jazz concerts was always evident. Phillip is survived by his wife Patricia; daughter Ashley; mother Juanita Ford; bother Kenneth Cooper; mother-in-law Rita Allen and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and many friends and associates throughout the country. Disposition of remains were private.

