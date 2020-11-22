1/
Phillip C. Jatis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phillip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jatis , Philip C.

Philip C. Jatis, age 85, United States Army Veteran, passed away November 17, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn. Dearest brother of Elaine (the late Norman) Frank and the late Marty (Marianne) Jatis. Cherished grandfather, uncle and great-uncle of many. Visitation Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Avenue, Oak Forest. Procession will follow to St. Damian Church for Mass at 12:00 Noon. Interment with Military Honors at Good Shepherd Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 Restrictions: Face Masks must be worn, Social Distancing observed and a Limited Number of Persons allowed in the Funeral Home at one time. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions in Philip's name may be made to PAWS, www.paws.org. For information: 708-687-2990.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:15 AM
McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Damian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
(708) 687-2990
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 20, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved