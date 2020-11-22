Jatis , Philip C.
Philip C. Jatis, age 85, United States Army Veteran, passed away November 17, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn. Dearest brother of Elaine (the late Norman) Frank and the late Marty (Marianne) Jatis. Cherished grandfather, uncle and great-uncle of many. Visitation Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Avenue, Oak Forest. Procession will follow to St. Damian Church for Mass at 12:00 Noon. Interment with Military Honors at Good Shepherd Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 Restrictions: Face Masks must be worn, Social Distancing observed and a Limited Number of Persons allowed in the Funeral Home at one time. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions in Philip's name may be made to PAWS, www.paws.org
. For information: 708-687-2990.
