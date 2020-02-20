|
Skonieczny, Philip Stanley Beloved son of Carol (nee Dudzik) and the late Marcel "Skitz"; loving brother of Lauren (Jaime Nava); uncle Phil to Izabel and Marcos; loving nephew of Kathy Dudzik. Philip was a die hard Chicago sports fan, music lover, and wannabe "foodie"! Visitation will be Friday, February 21, 2020, from 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Pomierski Funeral Home, 1059 W. 32nd Street, with a service at 7:00 p.m. Interment Private. (773) 927-6424, www.pomierskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 20, 2020