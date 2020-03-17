|
Russo, Philip Husband to Victoria (nee Ursetta); loving father of Joe, and Peter (Ava) Russo; beloved son of the late Raymond and Rose (nee Repole) Russo; fond grandfather of Joey and Michael; dear brother of the late Raymond (the late Annette, the late Virginia) Russo, LaVerne (Anthony) Sorrentino, and Rosemarie (Salvatore) Inglima; fond uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend of many. Due to the unfortunate circumstances surrounding the Covid-19 Virus and for the safety of the family and community; Visitation and Funeral Services will be held privately. A public memorial service will be determined at a later date. For info (312)225-8500 or colettasonsfuneralhome.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 17, 2020