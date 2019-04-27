|
|
O'Dwyer, Sr., Philip Native of Newport Tipperary, Ireland. Beloved husband of 55 years of Sarah (nee Kilkenny) O'Dwyer; loving father of Philip (Julie) O'Dwyer, Jr., Breda (John Svienty) O'Dwyer, and Kevin O'Dwyer; cherished grandpa of Danny (fiance Alexandria), Ryan, and Colin' dear brother of Mary O'Brien, Joan O'Malley, Thomas O'Dwyer, the late Peggy O'Dwyer, the late Christopher (the late Theresa) O'Dwyer, Kitty O'Dwyer, Helen Rafter, Breda O'Dwyer, Denis (Maureen) Dwyer, and Gerald O'Dwyer; kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Monday at 9:15 a.m., from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 4950 W. 79th St., Burbank, IL, to St. Bede the Venerable Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. sheehyfh.com. (708) 857-7878.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 27, 2019