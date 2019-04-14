|
Margolis, Philip Age 91, beloved husband of the late Clare (nee LaBar) for 54 years; loving father of Lynda (the late Michael) Buti, David (Diane) Margolis, Susan (Carl) Weldon and the late Joy Ann Margolis; cherished Grandpa and Papa of Shanna, Holly (Andy), Eva, Danny, Amanda and Kara; adored great-grandfather of Freya; dear brother of the late Isabelle LeBurkien and Joan (Bernie) Leavitt; many loving nieces and nephews. Chapel service, Tuesday 12:15 p.m. at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Randhill Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. For information or to leave condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 14, 2019