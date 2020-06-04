Chopp, Philip J. Age 76, of Downers Grove, formerly of Cicero & Chicago. Beloved husband for 35 years of Deborah Chopp nee Kaiser; loving father of Erik (Dawn) Chopp, Jeri (Thomas) Harmon and Amber (Thomas) Bodman and his bonus daughter, Ryane Hochleutner; cherished papa of Samantha, Thomas, Abbigale, Jacob, Peter, Ryleigh, and Logan; dear brother of Phyllis (Kenneth) Osterman; fond uncle of Kenny, Dawn, Danny and Peggy. Philip was in the Marine Corps Reserve, the Treasurer of Southern DuPage A.B.A.T.E. of IL, a member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #1535 where he loved to shoot pool, a Moose Rider and he loved to help plan and ride in many charity rides, the one closest to his heart being Ride Janie Ride. His spirit's journey from this world has broken the heart of many, he will be desperately missed by his wife, children, grandchildren and so many family and friends, only made easier for his family by the memories they have of the wonderful man he was, the papa who adored his grandchildren, the father who gave all for his children and the husband who loved unconditionally. Visitation will be Friday June 5, 2020 from 4-9 p.m. at Toon Funeral Home, 4920 Main Street Downers Grove, IL 60515. Saint Jude will be at 7 p.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery Hillside IL @ 10:45 a.m. on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ride Janie Ride Foundation, a foundation he loved and supported, www.ridejanieride.org. For information www.toonfuneralhome.com OR 630-968-0408 Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 4, 2020.