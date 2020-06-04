Philip J. Chopp
Chopp, Philip J. Age 76, of Downers Grove, formerly of Cicero & Chicago. Beloved husband for 35 years of Deborah Chopp nee Kaiser; loving father of Erik (Dawn) Chopp, Jeri (Thomas) Harmon and Amber (Thomas) Bodman and his bonus daughter, Ryane Hochleutner; cherished papa of Samantha, Thomas, Abbigale, Jacob, Peter, Ryleigh, and Logan; dear brother of Phyllis (Kenneth) Osterman; fond uncle of Kenny, Dawn, Danny and Peggy. Philip was in the Marine Corps Reserve, the Treasurer of Southern DuPage A.B.A.T.E. of IL, a member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #1535 where he loved to shoot pool, a Moose Rider and he loved to help plan and ride in many charity rides, the one closest to his heart being Ride Janie Ride. His spirit's journey from this world has broken the heart of many, he will be desperately missed by his wife, children, grandchildren and so many family and friends, only made easier for his family by the memories they have of the wonderful man he was, the papa who adored his grandchildren, the father who gave all for his children and the husband who loved unconditionally. Visitation will be Friday June 5, 2020 from 4-9 p.m. at Toon Funeral Home, 4920 Main Street Downers Grove, IL 60515. Saint Jude will be at 7 p.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery Hillside IL @ 10:45 a.m. on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ride Janie Ride Foundation, a foundation he loved and supported, www.ridejanieride.org. For information www.toonfuneralhome.com OR 630-968-0408 Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
04:00 - 09:00 PM
Toon Funeral Home - Downers Grove
JUN
5
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Toon Funeral Home - Downers Grove
JUN
6
Interment
10:45 AM
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Toon Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4920 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-0408
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Toon Funeral Home
