Central Chapel
6158 South Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
773-581-9000
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Central Chapel
6158 South Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Central Chapel
6158 South Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Nativity Of Our Lord Church
653 W 37th Street
Chicago, IL
Grzenia, Philip J. 65, surrounded by his loving family, passed on September 23, 2019. Phil was a lifelong resident of the Bridgeport neighborhood on Chicago's south side. Dearly beloved husband of 39 years to Patricia "Patti" (nee Lyons); devoted, cherished father of Laura (James) Sheehan and Lisa Grzenia (Vito Johnson); proud, adoring Papa of James, Jude and Lucia, doting canine-dad to his faithful companion Ginger and the late Olie; preceded in death by parents, Edward P. and Ann C. (nee Ryan), loving brother of the late Edward (Cindy) Grzenia, the late Mary (Tom) Bulanda and Rose Lyons; dearest uncle and trusted friend of so, so many. Visitation at McINERNEY CENTRAL CHAPEL, 4635 S. Wallace St., Chicago, IL, where family and friends will gather on Thursday, September 26, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Friday, September 27, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. from McInerney Central Chapel to NATIVITY OF OUR LORD CHURCH, 653 W. 37th St., Chicago for Mass at 11:00 a.m. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery-Indoor Mausoleum. Please visit PHIL GRZENIA BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or facebook.com/funeralmc. For more Funeral info, call (773) 268-0703 or 773-581-9000.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 25, 2019
