Grib, S.J., Fr. Philip J. Fr. Philip Grib, S.J, passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019, in Chicago, IL, at the age 80. He entered the Society of Jesus in 1964 and was ordained to the priesthood in 1972. He was a graduate of St. Ignatius College Prep in Chicago and completed undergraduate studies at Xavier University in Cincinnati, OH. He went on to earn a J.D. from the University of Chicago and a Ph.D. from the Catholic University of America. Fr. Grib taught history and English at Loyola Academy and Law and Moral Theology at Loyola University. In addition, he worked as a campus minister and a spiritual director. Upon retirement from teaching, he spent the last 19 years of his life as a pastoral associate at St. Eugene's Parish. Fr. Grib was also an accomplished musician and a co-founder of the "Brighton Park Connection," a local, well-known polka band. He was preceded in death by his brother, Bob, who was also a member of the Society of Jesus, and is survived by several cousins on both sides of his family. Fr. Grib will lie in state on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at St. Eugene's Parish, 7958 West Foster Avenue, Chicago, from 9:30 a.m. until his Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at All Saints Catholic Cemetery in Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Eugene School Endowment Fund. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 14, 2019