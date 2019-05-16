Home

Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
708- 636-2320
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
Funeral
Saturday, May 18, 2019
7:30 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 18, 2019
8:15 AM
St. Fabian Church
Philip Fowler Obituary
Fowler, Philip John Age 77, Marine Corp. Veteran, of Bridgeview, IL, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Dearly beloved husband of Donna M. Fowler (nee Marusarz); loving father of Phil (Michelle), Joe (Cynthia), and Jim Fowler; dearest brother of Charles (Judy) Fowler; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; dear cousin to many. Preceded in death by Charles and Dorothy Fowler; and his sister, Nancy Mitchell (Fowler). Phil was a longtime coach with Bridgeview Boys Baseball. He was a truck driver for Britton Motor Service, Overnight Trucking, and Eestes Trucking. Phil was a longtime supporter of St. Jude Hockey Club for his sons and grandson, and a parishioner of St. Fabiian Church. Visitation Friday, May 17, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 7:40 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 State Rd., Burbank, IL 60459 to St. Fabian Church. Mass at 8:15 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Funeral info: (708) 636-2320.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 16, 2019
