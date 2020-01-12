|
Ruskin, Phil Phil Ruskin, 95. Beloved husband of the late Esther, nee Slovick. Loving father of Elizabeth (the late Ronald) Goodman, Peter (Liliana) Ruskin and Jane (Randy) Holtz. Proud grandfather of Christy (Tony) Passarelli, Scott Goodman, David, Emily and Spencer Ruskin and Lauren Holtz. Adored great grandfather of Daniella Passarelli. Mr. Ruskin worked as a Director for CBS, 10 PM News for many years. Memorials in his memory may be made to Jewish War Veterans, 1811 R. Street NW, Washington, DC 20009, www.jwv.org. Services were private. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 12, 2020