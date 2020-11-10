1/
Peter Vilips
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vilips , Peter

Peter Vilips passed away on November 5, 2020. Beloved father of Lauren Vilips and Anna Marie Vilips with his former wife and friend Sandra Menard. A loving brother to Dena Vilips Conn, he is preceded in death by his parents Vilnis P. Vilips and Elaine D. Moore. A mass will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 142 East 3rd Street, Elmhurst, IL 60126 (limited 25 people due to COVID) on November 12th at 4P and will be on Facebook Live for his service. Future information can be found on carememorialcremation.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Service
04:00 PM
On Facebook Live
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Funeral Mass
04:00 PM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved