Vilips , Peter
Peter Vilips passed away on November 5, 2020. Beloved father of Lauren Vilips and Anna Marie Vilips with his former wife and friend Sandra Menard. A loving brother to Dena Vilips Conn, he is preceded in death by his parents Vilnis P. Vilips and Elaine D. Moore. A mass will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 142 East 3rd Street, Elmhurst, IL 60126 (limited 25 people due to COVID) on November 12th at 4P and will be on Facebook Live for his service. Future information can be found on carememorialcremation.com
