Peter Ternes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ternes, Peter C. Age 91, at rest May 1, 2020; Beloved husband of the late Laura (nee Poole); Loving father of Linda (Rick) Wilkinson, Susan (John Ret. CFD) Franco, Marjorie (Thomas CFD) Maestre, Michael Ret CFD (Jan), and Vincent Ternes (Ret CFD); Dearest grandpa of Christopher (Ellie) and Brian Wilkinson, Jeffrey and Gregory Franco and Nina (John) Scherer, Valerie (Ryan) Velliquette, Jesse (Emma) and Andrew Maestre (CFD), Disa (Jim) Chorzempa, Tina Montelpasse, Michael (Mica) and Mitchell Ternes; proud great-grandpa of 19; Dear brother of Donald (Jeanine) Ternes and Mary (Joseph) Sokachitch; Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; Proud graduate of St. Rita H.S. Class of 1946; Funeral Services will be held privately; Interment St. Mary Cemetery; A Celebration of Life, in honor of Peter, will take place at a later date; Arrangements have been entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, Chicago Ridge; For info: 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
Sorry to hear of Pete's passing, To me and my family he was a friend ,neighbor and a second dad We will all miss you RIP
Tom Schumacher
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved