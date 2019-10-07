Home

Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
8:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Linus Church
10300 S. Lawler
Oak Lawn, IL
View Map
Peter Michael Quattrocchi Obituary
Quattrocchi, Peter Michael Peter Michael Quattrocchi; age 45; loving father of Matthew and Ryan; beloved son of Peter and Dorothy; fond brother of Jennifer (Matthew) Veesaert; proud uncle to Parker Ann; nephew and Godfather; Sarah, the mother of their sons. Peter will be missed by his favorite dog "Payton". Former member of the Oak Lawn Raiders S.A.C. Visitation Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Linus Church, (10300 S. Lawler, Oak Lawn) for Mass at 9:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For further information visit www.thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com or (708) 425-0500.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 7, 2019
