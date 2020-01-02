|
Larson, Peter R. Age 68 of Homer Glen, at rest after a long courageous battle with cancer. Longtime retired employee of Central Steel & Wire Co. Beloved husband of 42 years to Eileen (nee Kosiba); loving father of Amy (Tom) Maher and David (Katherine); devoted grandfather of Ella, Owen and Kayla Maher and Benjamin and Rose Larson; cherished son of the late Patricia and Ray. Funeral Saturday 9 a.m. from RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen to St. Mary Church, Mokena, Mass 10 a.m. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. Visitation, Friday 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Life Raft Group appreciated. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com
