Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
Peter Larson
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Mokena, IL
Peter Larson


1951 - 2019
Peter Larson Obituary
Larson, Peter R. Age 68 of Homer Glen, at rest after a long courageous battle with cancer. Longtime retired employee of Central Steel & Wire Co. Beloved husband of 42 years to Eileen (nee Kosiba); loving father of Amy (Tom) Maher and David (Katherine); devoted grandfather of Ella, Owen and Kayla Maher and Benjamin and Rose Larson; cherished son of the late Patricia and Ray. Funeral Saturday 9 a.m. from RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen to St. Mary Church, Mokena, Mass 10 a.m. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. Visitation, Friday 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Life Raft Group appreciated. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 2, 2020
