Krouse, Peter "Pete" J. Engineer C.F.D. Engine 65, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Elizabeth "Libby" (nee Westchal); loving father of Morgan and loving step-father of Emily and Abbey Mierendorf; dear son of Pamela (nee Pluta) and the late Richard C.F.D. Krouse; fond brother of Anthony (Patty) Krouse and Ronald (Michelle) Krouse; dear uncle of Ryan and many more nephews and nieces. Visitation Sunday 12:00 noon until time of Celebratlon of Life and Love Service in Pete's honor at 6:00 p.m. at FORAN FUNERAL HOME, 7300 W. Archer Ave., (55th St. just west of Harlem). Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, Pete's family would appreciate donations to the C.F.D. Gold Badge Society, 3400 West 111th St., P.M.B. 356, Chicago, IL 50655. Condolences may be sent to Pete's family on his personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 14, 2020