Kaminsky, Peter Peter R. Kaminsky of Hong Kong, formerly of Flossmoor. Loving father of Benjamin (Hanna), Ariel, and Daniel. Proceeded in death by his parents Barbara and Joel Kaminsky. Survived by his former wife of thirty-three years, April Kaminsky, dear brother of Chaya Meor, Michael (Georgina) Kaminsky and Robin (Brian) Latman. Wonderful uncle to many nieces and nephews. Also, survived by his beloved friend Winne Lau. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Carmel School Hong Kong - www.carmel.edu.hk/community/giving Service Sunday, 12:30PM at Shir Tikvah, 1424 183rd Street, Homewood. Interment Beverly Cemetery. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 7, 2020