Giustino, Peter "Pietro"
Peter "Pietro" Giustino, age 93, of Des Plaines, born in Mola di Bari, Italy, passed away November 26, 2020. Loving husband of the late Maria (nee Giampietro) for 68 years; adored father of Nancy (Roger) Ciszon, Diane (Giuliano) Rago, Anna Marie (Onofrio) DiVietro and Vito Gregory Giustino; most loved grandfather of Rosanne Selvaggio (Charles McComb), Mary Gemma Licciardi, Adriana (Lorenzo) Sparacino, Mary Gemma (Josh) Gandolfi, Marianna DiVietro (Anthony Fontana) and Gabriella DiVietro; cherished great-grandfather of Olivia, Sammy, Julian, and Anthony; beloved brother of Lorenza (the late Umberto) DePace, Vincenzo (Caterina) Giustino, Rosa (the late Giovanni) Renna, Pasquale (Rosa) Giustino, Chiara (Vito) Bellantuono, Antonio (Angela) Giustino, Maria (Simone) Federico, Franco (Maria) Giustino and Anna (Giacomo) Tamburello; brother-in-law of the late Vincenzo and Bellina Demetrio, Ninetta and Franco DeNigris, Anna (the late Leonardo) Giampietro; fond uncle of many nieces, nephews and god-children; son of the late Vito and Ignazia Giustino.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, a private family Funeral Mass will be held, with a public Memorial Mass held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Arrangements by Matz Funeral Home. For info, 847-394-2336.
