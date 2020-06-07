Peter D. Castro
Castro, Peter D. Peter D. Castro, age 92, US Army Korean War Veteran, passed away on June 3, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (nee Segert); loving father of David Peter Castro (David Peck), Stephen (Nancy) Castro and the late John Castro; brother of the late Albert Castro. Due to the current situation private burial services will be held at St. Mary Cemetery. Services will be held at a later date once restrictions have lifted. Arrangements by Norris-Segert Funeral Home and Cremation Services. For info, 630-231-0060 or www.norrissegertfh.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
