HILLS FUNERAL HOME - Palos Hills
10201 South Roberts Road
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 598-5880
Pete Ayaleanos
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
HILLS FUNERAL HOME - Palos Hills
10201 South Roberts Road
Palos Hills, IL 60465
Service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
7:30 PM
HILLS FUNERAL HOME - Palos Hills
10201 South Roberts Road
Palos Hills, IL 60465
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Spyridon Hellenic Orthodox Church
12307 S. Ridgeland Ave.
Palos Heights,, IL
Pete Ayaleanos Obituary
Ayaleanos, Pete Age 79, at rest June 26, 2019, from Pantokratora, Zakynthos, Greece. Beloved husband of Rose (nee Vesvardes); loving father of John (Mary) Ayaleanos, Denise Skiadopoulos, and Pete Ayaleanos (Meredith Ostrowsky); cherished grandfather of Joanna, Spiros, Alec, and Layla; beloved son of the late Ioannis and Dionysia Ayaleanos; dear brother of the late Dionysios (the late Koula) Ayaleanos; former father-in-law of Nick Skiadopoulos; dear uncle of numerous nieces and nephews; fond cousin, relative, and friend to many, here and in Greece. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Spyridon Hellenic Orthodox Church in Palos Heights appreciated. Visitation for Pete Ayaleanos will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Trisagion Service at 7:30 p.m., at Hills Funeral Home, Ltd., 10201 S. Roberts Rd., Palos Hills, IL 60465. Funeral Saturday, July 6, 2019. Family and friends will meet directly at St. Spyridon Hellenic Orthodox Church, 12307 S. Ridgeland Ave., Palos Heights, IL 60463 for a Service at 9:30 a.m. Interment Bethania Cemetery. "May His Memory Be Eternal."
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 3, 2019
