Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
815-886-2323
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Resources
Peggy Reichenberger Obituary
Reichenberger, Peggy L. (nee O'Connor) Of Romeoville, IL, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard R. Reichenberger, Sr.; loving mother of Richard (Kathleen) Reichenberber, Jr., Frank (Diane) Reichenberger and Joseph (Christine) Reichenberger; cherished grandmother of Daniel, Katie, Krista, Christopher, Courtney, Lillian, Jillian (Parker) and Valerie (Mike); dearest sister of the late Michael and Patrick O'Connor; fond aunt of Jessica O'Connor. Peggy had a deep love for life which was felt profoundly by her family, friends and all animals that crossed her path. She loved to travel with family, friends and especially her husband, "Richie." She will be truly missed but her legacy lives on through all those who love her. Visitation Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Anderson Memorial Chapel, 606 Townhall Dr., Romeoville, IL from 3:00-8:00 p.m. with funeral service Thursday evening at 7:00 p.m. Service concludes at the funeral home. Cremation rites to be accorded.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 25, 2019
