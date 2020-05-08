Herring, Peggy Jean
Age 76, of Nashville, TN, died peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020. She was born on June 13, 1943, to Duel and Ruth Ghant, Sr., both of whom preceded her in death. She is survived by beloved family and friends.
Visitation Saturday, May 9, 2020, 3:00-4:00 p.m. with funeral to follow at Terrell Broady Funeral Home at 3855 Clarksville Pike, Nashville, TN 37218, and will be live streamed on Terrell Broady Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook Page.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 8, 2020.