Peggy Jean Herring
1943 - 2020
Herring, Peggy Jean

Age 76, of Nashville, TN, died peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020. She was born on June 13, 1943, to Duel and Ruth Ghant, Sr., both of whom preceded her in death. She is survived by beloved family and friends.

Visitation Saturday, May 9, 2020, 3:00-4:00 p.m. with funeral to follow at Terrell Broady Funeral Home at 3855 Clarksville Pike, Nashville, TN 37218, and will be live streamed on Terrell Broady Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook Page.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
9
Visitation
3:00 - 4:00 PM
Terrell Broady Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Terrell Broady Funeral Home, Inc.
3855 Clarksville Pike
Nashville, TN 37218
615-244-4755
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
I feel in love with aceppalla singing because I heard your voice. May GOD continue to Bless You in heaven. R I P my sister.
Shirley Byrd-Irving
Sister
