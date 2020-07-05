She was such a beautiful person. Her daughter Colleen and I went to school together and also were apart of the same Girl Scout troop where Mrs. White was our Leader. Everytime I would see her around town I would stop and say hello. I loved the fact after all these years she still remembered who I was. I was talking about her the other day and yesterday I heard of her passing. I will always remember her.

Theresa P Daniel

Acquaintance