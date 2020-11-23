Calace, Pearl A.
Pearl A. Calace, nee Ruglio. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas. Loving mother of James Calace C.P.D., Kimberly Calace, Nicolas C.F.D. (Rhonda) Calace and Christine Calace C.P.D. Proud grandmother of Cole, Ry, Dean and Gracie. Fond sister of Daniel Ruglio, Judith Ruglio, Gerard (Kim) Ruglio and Leo (Charlene) Ruglio. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, services are private. To share a memory or offer condolences, please visit Pearl's personal tribute website at: www.foranfuneralhome.com
