Kucik , Pauline T. Nee Fusco, age 92, at rest July 14, 2020; Beloved wife of the late George Kucik; Loving mother of the late Bernadette (Timothy) Mayer, Mark Kucik, Christopher (Yvette) Kucik and Michael (Lisa) Kucik; Cherished grandmother of Sarah, T.J., Jack, Luke, Jake and Jenna; Dear daughter of the late Phillip and Sarah Fusco; Dearest sister of Marie (late Leon) Miotke and the late Salvatore (late Patricia) Fusco; Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; Graveside service will be held Friday 11:00 a.m. at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery 6001 W. 111th St, Alsip; Everyone is asked to meet directly at the cemetery office by 10:45 a.m.; Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, everyone attending the service is required to wear a face mask as well as remain socially distant from one another; In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Pauline's name be made to a charity of your choice
; For service info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com