1/
Pauline T. Kucik
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kucik , Pauline T. Nee Fusco, age 92, at rest July 14, 2020; Beloved wife of the late George Kucik; Loving mother of the late Bernadette (Timothy) Mayer, Mark Kucik, Christopher (Yvette) Kucik and Michael (Lisa) Kucik; Cherished grandmother of Sarah, T.J., Jack, Luke, Jake and Jenna; Dear daughter of the late Phillip and Sarah Fusco; Dearest sister of Marie (late Leon) Miotke and the late Salvatore (late Patricia) Fusco; Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; Graveside service will be held Friday 11:00 a.m. at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery 6001 W. 111th St, Alsip; Everyone is asked to meet directly at the cemetery office by 10:45 a.m.; Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, everyone attending the service is required to wear a face mask as well as remain socially distant from one another; In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Pauline's name be made to a charity of your choice; For service info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Graveside service
10:45 AM
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved