Cozzi, Pauline N. (nee Farina) Loving mother of the late Alphonse (Michele), Michael (Carol), Richard, Barbara (Michael) Obrzut, and Joe (Maria) Cozzi; beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine Farina; fond grandmother of Alphonse, Anthony, Michael, Morgan, Michael, Mia, Marco, and Madaline; great grandmother of Michaela and Alphonse; dear sister of Rich, and the late Mary, Mike, Frank, and John; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Funeral Monday 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Chapel Service 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. For service info (312) 225-8500 or colettasonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 24, 2020
