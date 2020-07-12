Bondarew, Pauline
Pauline Bondarew, 88, passed away June 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George. Loving mother of Lydia, Anna Marie (Marian) Zajler, Sophia, Alexandra, the late Helmut Sr., the late Gregor and mother-in-law of Beverly. Cherished grandmother of Helmut Jr., Theodore, Victoria (Luis) Vasquez, Lisa (Joel) Akamine, Robyn, Mikhail and great-grandmother of Taylor and Spencer. Dearest sister of Erika, Traudi and the late Gertrude. Dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was loved and adored by all. A special thank you to Norwood Crossing, Pastor Dale and all the staff and residents who loved and cared for her. Private services were held at Muzyka Funeral Home on June 23, 2020.
