Henderson, Paulette Special loving daughter of the late Paul and the late Irene; loving sister of Kathleen Henderson-Ray, Joyce Podjaski, Paul (Edie) Henderson, Jeffrey (Janet) Henderson and Barbara (Michael) Seglarz; dear aunt of Steven, Michael and Lauren Ray, Jayme, Jeffrey, Julie and Jordyn Podjaski, Danielle, Keith, Kyle and Karl Henderson, Melissa, Brittany, Jeffrey, Alexis and Michael Henderson, Kevin Emmalee and Connor Seglarz; dear great-aunt of 14; loving godchild of Frank Marszalik. Funeral Thursday 9:15 a.m. from the WOLNIAK FUNERAL HOME, 5700 S. Pulaski Rd. to St. Richard Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 2:00-9:00 p.m. For Info: (773) 767-4500 or www.wolniakfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 3, 2019