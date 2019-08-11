|
Burgh, Paula Sue Paula Sue Burgh nee Cohn, age 77. Beloved wife of Edward Michael Burgh. Loving mother of Dorie Bertram, Joseph (Sonya) Bertram and Gloria Bertram and stepmother of Andy (Ilana) Burgh and Eric (Naseem Rangwala) Burgh. Dear grandmother of Joely and Kailey Bertram and step-grandmother of Yana and Gavriel Burgh, and Ziya and Cyra Rangwala. Cherished sister of the late Marvin Cohn. Service Monday, August 12, 10:30 AM at Rosehill Cemetery - Hennig Chapel. Interment to follow on the grounds of the cemetery. Shiva at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd. Skokie, IL 60077 beginning at 12:30 PM until 5:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Valley Outreach Synagogue, 26668 Agoura Road, Calabasas, CA 91302. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 11, 2019