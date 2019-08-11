Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Rosehill Cemetery - Hennig Chapel
Shiva
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
12:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paula Burgh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paula Sue Burgh

Add a Memory
Paula Sue Burgh Obituary
Burgh, Paula Sue Paula Sue Burgh nee Cohn, age 77. Beloved wife of Edward Michael Burgh. Loving mother of Dorie Bertram, Joseph (Sonya) Bertram and Gloria Bertram and stepmother of Andy (Ilana) Burgh and Eric (Naseem Rangwala) Burgh. Dear grandmother of Joely and Kailey Bertram and step-grandmother of Yana and Gavriel Burgh, and Ziya and Cyra Rangwala. Cherished sister of the late Marvin Cohn. Service Monday, August 12, 10:30 AM at Rosehill Cemetery - Hennig Chapel. Interment to follow on the grounds of the cemetery. Shiva at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd. Skokie, IL 60077 beginning at 12:30 PM until 5:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Valley Outreach Synagogue, 26668 Agoura Road, Calabasas, CA 91302. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now